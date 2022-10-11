Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a new and improved furlough scheme could help the UK tackle recession and economic uncertainty

By Christoph Görtz, Professor of Macroeconomics, University of Birmingham
Danny McGowan, Professor of Finance, University of Birmingham
Santosh Koirala, Associate professor, University of Birmingham
Share this article
The UK economy is on the brink of a recession while also experiencing weeks of financial volatility following the launch of the government’s unfunded growth plan last month.

The government’s strategy aims to boost growth over the medium to long term, but householdsThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Africa's small-scale farmers still can't find a place in the food value chain
~ Parkinson's disease: treatment is best started early
~ What drives Al-Shabaab in Somalia: foreign forces out, Sharia law in and overthrow the government
~ Decolonising education in South Africa -- a reflection on a learning-teaching approach
~ How many work projects are too many? Here's why you should tell your boss to stop at five
~ Horrible bosses: how algorithm managers are taking over the office
~ Why food labels showing the exercise needed to burn off calories won't work for everyone
~ Saudi Arabia: Quash sentences for Egyptian Nubians who organized peaceful remembrance event
~ US Stops Funding Some Militaries Using Child Soldiers
~ UN rights report details ‘unconscionable’ violations of migrants returning from Libya
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter