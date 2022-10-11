Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why food labels showing the exercise needed to burn off calories won't work for everyone

By Justin Roberts, Associate Professor, Health and Exercise Nutrition, Anglia Ruskin University
Henry Chung, Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, University of Essex
In an effort to tackle the increasing prevalence of obesity, the UK government has introduced a number of public health strategies over the years, including changes to how we label foods. For example, the “traffic light” colour-coding system, which was introduced in 2013, aims to make it easier for consumersThe Conversation


