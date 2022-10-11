Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Stops Funding Some Militaries Using Child Soldiers

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image  A young boy with Islamist al-Shabab fighters during military exercises in Mogadishu, Somalia, January 2010.  © 2010 Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo The Biden administration is finally putting firmer pressure on governments using child soldiers. On October 3, it announced that a majority of the 12 governments implicated in using child soldiers would be ineligible for certain categories of military assistance until they addressed the problem. In 2008, Congress passed a landmark law, the Child Soldiers Prevention Act, which withholds certain types of US military assistance…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ South Africa's small-scale farmers still can't find a place in the food value chain
~ Parkinson's disease: treatment is best started early
~ What drives Al-Shabaab in Somalia: foreign forces out, Sharia law in and overthrow the government
~ Decolonising education in South Africa -- a reflection on a learning-teaching approach
~ How many work projects are too many? Here's why you should tell your boss to stop at five
~ How a new and improved furlough scheme could help the UK tackle recession and economic uncertainty
~ Horrible bosses: how algorithm managers are taking over the office
~ Why food labels showing the exercise needed to burn off calories won't work for everyone
~ Saudi Arabia: Quash sentences for Egyptian Nubians who organized peaceful remembrance event
~ UN rights report details ‘unconscionable’ violations of migrants returning from Libya
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter