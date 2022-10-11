Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Cup 2022: Qatar's frantic countdown to a football tournament full of controversy

By Simon Chadwick, Professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy, SKEMA Business School
When Denmark play at the men’s Fifa World Cup in Qatar this winter, their shirts will mask the name and logo of their sponsor, the sportswear brand Hummel. One of the strips is all black, which Hummel described as the “colour of mourning”.

The company explained the unusual design by directly referencing migrant construction…The Conversation


