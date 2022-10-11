Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Military Used Japan-Funded Ships

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Officers march during a parade to commemorate Myanmar's 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Aung Shine Oo (Tokyo) – Myanmar’s junta used Japan-funded passenger ships donated for civilian use for military purposes in September 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Letters from Myanmar officials, analyzed by Human Rights Watch, stated that two of three vessels delivered by Japan between 2017 and 2019 were used to transport more than 100 soldiers and material to the town of Buthidaung on the Mayu River in Rakhine State, where the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Japan’s New Rights Guidelines Could Help Clean Up Car Industry
~ ‘Investing in girls is investing in our common future’: UN chief
~ COVID skewed journey-to-work census data. Here's how city planners can make the best of it
~ Shannon Burns' Childhood is a story of disconnection, neglect, violence and poverty
~ Self-compassion is the superpower year 12 students need for exams ... and life beyond school
~ The Nord Stream breaches are a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in undersea infrastructure
~ How should we manage COVID without rules? Keep testing and stay home when positive
~ UN experts call for complete abolition of death penalty as ‘only viable path’
~ Ukraine war: Putin's off ramp and why he is unlikely to take it
~ The Lindisfarne Gospels: the story of how a medieval masterpiece was made
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter