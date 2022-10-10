Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Can big data really predict what makes a song popular?

By Hoda Khalil, Postdoctoral Research Associate and Contract Instructor, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Gabriel Wainer, Professor, Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Kevin Dick, Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Systems and Computer Engineering, Carleton University
Whether we’re talking songs that are popular on Spotify, or were Billboard hits through the ‘40s up to recent years, popularity cannot be attributed solely to quantifiable acoustic elements.The Conversation


