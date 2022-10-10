Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How colleges and universities can get innovation wrong (and how they can get it right)

By Craig Kuziemsky, Associate Vice-President, Research, MacEwan University
Leanne Hedberg, Canada Research Chair (nominee), Director Social Innovation Institute, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, MacEwan University
If post-secondary institutions want to continue to play a key role in innovation and entrepreneurship, they must transform for the better.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


