Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our moon has been slowly drifting away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years

By Joshua Davies, Professor, Sciences de la Terre et de l'atmosphère, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Margriet Lantink, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Department of Geoscience, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Share this article
Scientists have uncovered the long-term history of our receding moon. And it’s not from studying the moon itself, but from reading signals in ancient layers of rock on Earth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why Donald Trump was bad for America but good for Canada
~ Can big data really predict what makes a song popular?
~ How colleges and universities can get innovation wrong (and how they can get it right)
~ Iran: the hijab protests are now massive, but a revolution will need the military to change sides
~ How to steer money for drinking water and sewer upgrades to the communities that need it most
~ Headcovers have always been political in Iran – for women on all sides
~ Who invented music? The search for stone flutes, clay whistles and the dawn of song
~ The 5,000-year history of writer's block
~ Saudi Arabia: Young men face imminent execution despite assurances on re-sentencing juveniles to prison terms
~ Crimean Bridge blast: experts assess the damage
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter