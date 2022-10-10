How to steer money for drinking water and sewer upgrades to the communities that need it most
By Andrian Lee, Water Policy Specialist, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Melissa Scanlan, Professor and Lynde B. Uihlein Endowed Chair in Water Policy, UW-Milwaukee School of Freshwater Sciences; Director of the Center for Water Policy; Affiliate Faculty, University of Wisconsin Law School, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Congress has approved billions of dollars to fix water and sewer systems across the US. But getting that money to needy communities depends on how states define a key word.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 10, 2022