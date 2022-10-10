Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana and the IMF: debt restructuring must go hand-in-hand with managing finances better

By Theophilus Acheampong, Associate Lecturer, University of Aberdeen
Share this article
Ghana is struggling with managing its debt, 20-year high inflation, a weak currency, and rising inequality. For example, inflation rose to 33.9% in August 2022 from 9.7% a year earlier, while the cedi has depreciatedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why Donald Trump was bad for America but good for Canada
~ Can big data really predict what makes a song popular?
~ How colleges and universities can get innovation wrong (and how they can get it right)
~ Our moon has been slowly drifting away from Earth over the past 2.5 billion years
~ Iran: the hijab protests are now massive, but a revolution will need the military to change sides
~ How to steer money for drinking water and sewer upgrades to the communities that need it most
~ Headcovers have always been political in Iran – for women on all sides
~ Who invented music? The search for stone flutes, clay whistles and the dawn of song
~ The 5,000-year history of writer's block
~ Saudi Arabia: Young men face imminent execution despite assurances on re-sentencing juveniles to prison terms
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter