Human Rights Observatory

Heavy periods can lead to big health problems for young women — but many don’t get the help they need

By Suzannah Williams, Associate Professor in Ovarian Physiology, Lead for Ovarian Cryopreservation and Fertility Preservation Research, Lead of Rhino Fertility Project, University of Oxford
Tomi Adeniran, DPhil in Women's and Reproductive Health, University of Oxford
Many of us have no idea whether or not our period is “normal”. It’s no wonder, since not only is everyone different, but the stigma still keeps many of us from asking questions or discussing what we go through every month with friends and family.

You…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


