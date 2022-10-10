Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'They're making money off tragedy' – Netflix's Dahmer series shows the dangers of fictionalising real horrors

By Michele Ruyters, Associate Dean, Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
Greg Stratton, Lecturer - Criminology and Justice Studies, RMIT University
Jarryd Bartle, Associate Lecturer, RMIT University
Criticism has been levelled at Netflix’s drama series about the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, including from his victim’s families, who say they were never approached about the show’s release.The Conversation


