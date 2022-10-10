Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bahrain: Death Sentences Follow Torture, Sham Trials

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image (Top row): Maher Abbas al-Khabbaz; Sayed Ahmed al-Abar; Zuhair Ebrahim Jasim Abdullah; Husain Ebrahim Ali Husain Marzooq. (Bottom row): Husain Moosa; Mohamed Ramadhan; Husain Ali Mehdi; Salman Isa Ali Salman. All photos © Private (Beirut) – Bahraini courts have convicted and sentenced defendants to death following manifestly unfair trials, based solely or primarily on confessions allegedly coerced through torture and ill-treatment, Human Rights Watch and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy said in a joint report released today. The 61-page report, “‘The Court…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


