Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Kamila Shamsie's Best of Friends is an affecting novel of friendship, power and ethics

By Lyn Dickens, Sessional Academic and Creative Writing PhD Candidate, University of Adelaide
Best of Friends, the latest novel from Women’s Prize-winner Kamila Shamsie, explores complexities of power and ethics within an enduring female friendship. Focused on two central characters, Zahra and Maryam, the novel considers questions of integrity, loyalty, and platonic love.

In an interview, Shamsie spoke…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


