Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Crackdown on Political Opposition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladesh Nationalist Party activists hold a candlelight vigil in Dhaka, Bangladesh, September 17, 2022. © 2022 Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Opposition groups are reporting an escalation of repression by Bangladesh authorities and attacks by ruling party supporters as the country starts preparing for national elections in 2023, Human Rights Watch said today. Bangladesh authorities should respect the rule of law and protect political opposition supporters’ right to freedom of association, and peaceful assembly. Mass arrests and police raids of opposition…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


