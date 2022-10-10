Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China: Third Term for Xi Threatens Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese President Xi Jinping, front row center, stands with other officials during the singing of “The Internationale” at the closing ceremony for the 19th Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 24, 2017. © 2017 AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File (New York) – Governments around the world should commit to pressing Beijing to respect human rights inside and outside China during President Xi Jinping’s new term, Human Rights Watch said today. The ruling Chinese Communist Party is set to convene its 20th Party Congress starting on October 16, 2022, during…


© Human Rights Watch -


