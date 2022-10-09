Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Iris, Fiona Kelly McGregor recreates the criminal underworld of Depression-era Sydney

By Susan Sheridan, Emeritus Professor, Flinders University
Share this article
It’s spring 1932 and Sydney is in the grip of the Great Depression. In the narrow terrace-lined streets and back lanes of inner Sydney, there are illegal two-up games and off-course betting. Sly grog shops are open after the official pub closing time of 6pm, offering beer, spirits and drugs. Police raids are usually pre-arranged, on these venues and others, such as Black Ada’s Academy School of Dancing, where homosexual men can meet under the guise of taking ballroom dancing lessons with the women who work there.

Most of the prostitutes in the area are “run” by one of the two notorious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What will power the future: Elon Musk's battery packs or Twiggy Forrest's green hydrogen? Truth is, we'll need both
~ Synthetic futures: my journey into the emotional, poetic world of AI art making
~ New 'ethics guidance' for top science journals aims to root out harmful research – but can it succeed?
~ The end of coal-fired power is in sight, even with private interests holding out
~ The Liberal Party is in a dire state across Australia right now. That should worry us all
~ ‘When the porridge is hot, one eats it on the side': Haiti's current protests, explained on Twitter
~ All governments are guilty of running political ads on the public purse. Here's how to stop it
~ Albanese insists tax position 'hasn't changed', as the government targets defence delays
~ Nigeria's missing virus hunters: university decline robs country of virologists
~ Cannabis corporates should be taxed to fund mental health programmes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter