Human Rights Observatory

Cannabis corporates should be taxed to fund mental health programmes

By Cyprian M. Mostert, Assistant Professor, Global Health Economics & Lead Mental Health Economist, Brain & Mind Institute, Aga Khan University
Mental health is the state of mental well-being that contributes to individual and population health. This state of mental well-being sustains national output and labour force productivity. But governments around the world haven’t been investing resources into addressing mental ill-health. This is despite acknowledging that economics and mental health are intertwined.

It’s documented that cannabis consumption erodes mental…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


