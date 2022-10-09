Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What is cultural appropriation and why is it so harmful?

By Adam Haupt, University of Cape Town
Die Antwoord is a South African band that uses hip-hop music to create a style it calls “zef”. Since it first appeared in 2009, Die Antwoord has been criticised for cultural appropriation (using cultural elements of a minority group in an exploitative way). It’s accused of copying the lyrics and styles of Cape Town artists rapping in South Africa’s Kaaps…The Conversation


