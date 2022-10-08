Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grim Anniversary of Boy’s Killing by CBP Should Prompt Reforms

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
This weekend, in Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Mexico, the family of José Antonio Elena Rodriguez will be joined by immigrants’ rights activists and community organizations to honor José Antonio and other victims of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) killings and abuse. On October 10, 2021, José Antonio was 16 years old when a US Border Patrol Agent shot him in the back 10 times and killed him from the United States side of a chain link fence four blocks away from his home in Nogales, Mexico. This weekend’s two days of events will include a procession, workshops, and a Catholic mass. Former Head…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Annie Ernaux, French feminist who uses language as 'a knife', wins Nobel Prize for Literature
~ Why you should train your cat – and how to do it
~ Discovering the three largest shipwrecks in the St. Lawrence River
~ Americas: Military monitoring of civil society organizations shows deteriorating respect for human rights
~ French Football Federation Backs Remedy for Qatar’s Migrants
~ Russia: First Treason Charges for Criticizing Kremlin
~ Nobel Peace Prize winners shine spotlight on ‘the power of civil society to promote peace’
~ Egypt urged to ensure civil society’s full participation in COP27 climate summit
~ Burkina Faso: UN rights office calls for probe into coup-related deaths and injuries
~ Of coal pots, bicycles and macaroni pie: Is Trinidad & Tobago's government out of touch?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter