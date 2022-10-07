Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nobel peace prize goes to Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian human rights activists

By Robert M. Dover, Professor of Intelligence and National Security, University of Hull
Share this article
Imprisoned Belarus activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine have shared the award.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Of coal pots, bicycles and macaroni pie: Is Trinidad & Tobago's government out of touch?
~ Hijab law in Iran over the decades: the continuing battle for reform
~ Flu is set for a big comeback now COVID restrictions are lifted – here’s what you need to know
~ The science of why hawks are one of nature's deadliest hunters
~ Birth control pill linked to greater risk of blood clots in women with obesity – here’s what you need to know
~ Inflation: why you might be worrying about it more than you should
~ Iran: 'hijab' protests challenge legitimacy of Islamic Republic
~ Nobel prize in literature: Annie Ernaux and writing from experience
~ Venezuela: UN backs Venezuelan victims’ and civil society’s fight for truth and justice
~ Ethiopia: UNHRC decision underscores critical need to continue monitoring human rights abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter