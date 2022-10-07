Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human rights defenders from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win the Nobel Peace Prize

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that human rights organisations from Ukraine and Russia, as well as rights advocate Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, have been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said: “The awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights defenders and organizations from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine highlights […] The post Human rights defenders from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win the Nobel Peace Prize appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Of coal pots, bicycles and macaroni pie: Is Trinidad & Tobago's government out of touch?
~ Nobel peace prize goes to Belarusian, Russian and Ukrainian human rights activists
~ Hijab law in Iran over the decades: the continuing battle for reform
~ Flu is set for a big comeback now COVID restrictions are lifted – here’s what you need to know
~ The science of why hawks are one of nature's deadliest hunters
~ Birth control pill linked to greater risk of blood clots in women with obesity – here’s what you need to know
~ Inflation: why you might be worrying about it more than you should
~ Iran: 'hijab' protests challenge legitimacy of Islamic Republic
~ Nobel prize in literature: Annie Ernaux and writing from experience
~ Venezuela: UN backs Venezuelan victims’ and civil society’s fight for truth and justice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter