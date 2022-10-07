Tolerance.ca
Venezuela: UN Rights Council Renews Experts’ Mandate

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2022 Human Rights Watch (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council has taken a crucial step to push for accountability for serious crimes and ensure international scrutiny of Venezuela’s human rights crisis, Human Rights Watch said today. On October 7, 2022, the Human Rights Council adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela (FFM) for two years. The FFM has published four damning reports documenting evidence of crimes against humanity, judicial complicity, chain of command responsibility including…


