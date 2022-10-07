New satellite mapping with AI can quickly pinpoint hurricane damage across an entire state to spot where people may be trapped
By Zhe Zhu, Assistant Professor of Natural Resources and the Environment, University of Connecticut
Su Ye, Postdoctoral researcher in environment and remote sensing, University of Connecticut
Artificial intelligence can spot differences in images from before and after a storm over wide areas in almost real time. It showed Hurricane Ian’s vast damage in Florida.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 7, 2022