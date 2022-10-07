Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is the ‘water machine of Bengal’ preventing more flood disasters in Bangladesh?

By Rezwan
Share this article
A recent study shows that pumping groundwater to irrigate agricultural lands in Bangladesh can create available subsurface storage for excess floodwater to be stored during the next monsoon.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Twiplomacy: Uganda's General Muhoozi's tweets threaten peace in East African Region
~ Civil society groups call for justice after a radio broadcaster is killed in the Philippines
~ Uganda's Owen Falls dam: a colonial legacy that still stings, 67 years later
~ The wild weather of La Niña could wipe out vast stretches of Australia's beaches and sand dunes
~ Tragic Thai massacre raises issues of mental health, drug use and gun control ahead of next year's election
~ Hong Kong: Giggs sentencing highlights authorities’ expanding armoury in crackdown on critics
~ India: Surge in Summary Punishments of Muslims
~ How philosophy turned into physics – and reality turned into information
~ NZ's key teacher unions now reject classroom streaming. So what's wrong with grouping kids by perceived ability?
~ How Danielle Smith won in Alberta and what it means for Canada
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter