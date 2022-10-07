Tolerance.ca
Tragic Thai massacre raises issues of mental health, drug use and gun control ahead of next year's election

By Greg Raymond, Lecturer, Australian National University
At least 37 people were killed on Thursday by a lone assailant at a day care centre in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nongbua Lamphu, local police say. Among the dead are at least 24 children, while the alleged gunman also killed his wife and child, then himself.

The alleged killer was a former member of the police force, who was facing trial on a methamphetamine possession charge after having been dismissed…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


