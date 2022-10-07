Tolerance.ca
Hong Kong: Giggs sentencing highlights authorities’ expanding armoury in crackdown on critics

By Amnesty International
Responding to the prison sentence of two years and eight months handed to Hong Kong online radio DJ and political commentator Edmund Wan, better known as “Giggs”, after his conviction for sedition and money laundering, Amnesty International’s China Campaigner Gwen Lee said:  “With this reprehensible jailing of a DJ who dared to speak his mind […] The post Hong Kong: Giggs sentencing highlights authorities’ expanding armoury in crackdown on critics  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


