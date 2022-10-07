Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ's key teacher unions now reject classroom streaming. So what's wrong with grouping kids by perceived ability?

By David Pomeroy, Senior Lecturer in Teacher Education, University of Canterbury
Becky Taylor, Principal Research Fellow, UCL
Christine Rubie-Davies, Professor, University of Auckland
Kay-Lee Jones, Pūkenga Matua: Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Canterbury, University of Canterbury
Sara Tolbert, Associate Professor of Science and Environmental Education, University of Canterbury
Dividing students into classroom streams has been the status quo for decades. So why have New Zealand’s two largest teachers’ unions taken the unprecedented step of announcing plans to phase it out?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


