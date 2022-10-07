NZ's key teacher unions now reject classroom streaming. So what's wrong with grouping kids by perceived ability?
By David Pomeroy, Senior Lecturer in Teacher Education, University of Canterbury
Becky Taylor, Principal Research Fellow, UCL
Christine Rubie-Davies, Professor, University of Auckland
Kay-Lee Jones, Pūkenga Matua: Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, University of Canterbury, University of Canterbury
Sara Tolbert, Associate Professor of Science and Environmental Education, University of Canterbury
Dividing students into classroom streams has been the status quo for decades. So why have New Zealand’s two largest teachers’ unions taken the unprecedented step of announcing plans to phase it out?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 6, 2022