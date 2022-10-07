What is ADHD coaching and do I really need it?
By Emma Sciberras, Associate Professor, Deakin University
Daryl Efron, Associate Professor, department of paediatrics, The University of Melbourne
Mark Bellgrove, Professor in Cognitive Neuroscience, Director of Research, Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, Monash University
You can go to a psychologist for ADHD coaching or to an ‘ADHD coach’. Whichever option you choose, this should be just one aspect of your care.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 6, 2022