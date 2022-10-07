Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is ADHD coaching and do I really need it?

By Emma Sciberras, Associate Professor, Deakin University
Daryl Efron, Associate Professor, department of paediatrics, The University of Melbourne
Mark Bellgrove, Professor in Cognitive Neuroscience, Director of Research, Turner Institute for Brain and Mental Health, Monash University
Share this article
You can go to a psychologist for ADHD coaching or to an ‘ADHD coach’. Whichever option you choose, this should be just one aspect of your care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ India: Surge in Summary Punishments of Muslims
~ How philosophy turned into physics – and reality turned into information
~ NZ's key teacher unions now reject classroom streaming. So what's wrong with grouping kids by perceived ability?
~ How Danielle Smith won in Alberta and what it means for Canada
~ For the traumatised Australian children escaping Syrian detention camps, help here will be life-changing
~ Twitter Space: The Ukrainian language and its global significance
~ Over to you: The Conversation's reader survey
~ 'Astonishing': global demand for exotic pets is driving a massive trade in unprotected wildlife
~ South Sudan Government Begins Trial of Activists, Critics
~ Schools close as lingering weather system continues to affect Trinidad & Tobago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter