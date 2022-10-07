Tolerance.ca
India: Surge in Summary Punishments of Muslims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A bulldozer demolishes a shop entrance in Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, India, April 20, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/ Anushree Fadnavis (New York) – The authorities in India are increasingly using summary and abusive punishments against Muslims deemed to have broken the law, Human Rights Watch said today. In several states ruled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the authorities have demolished Muslim homes and properties without legal authorization, and most recently, publicly flogged Muslim men accused of disrupting a Hindu festival. “The authorities in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


