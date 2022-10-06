Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan Government Begins Trial of Activists, Critics

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image  Abraham Chol Maketh Watches as he attends his first court sitting in Juba, South Sudan on October 5, 2022.  © 2022 Samir Bol On October 3, South Sudan’s government started its trial against Kuel Aguer Kuel and five activists associated with the People’s Coalition for Civic Action, a pro-reform pressure group, which calls for political change in South Sudan through peaceful protest. Kuel was arrested in August 2021, as authorities cracked down on those they believed to be affiliated with the group. His five co-accused – Abraham Awenleith, Wani Michael, Jame David Kolok,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ 'Astonishing': global demand for exotic pets is driving a massive trade in unprotected wildlife
~ Schools close as lingering weather system continues to affect Trinidad & Tobago
~ Climate tipping points could lock in unstoppable changes to the planet – how close are they?
~ Why so many medieval manuscripts feature doodles – and what they reveal
~ Climate change: the fairest way to tax carbon is to make air travel more expensive
~ From GameStop to crypto: how to protect yourself from meme stock mania
~ Ukraine recap: bad news from the battlefield for Putin, renewed nuclear threats from Russia
~ The Toronto Star is making the right move by renaming the Lou Marsh trophy
~ Politicians dropping the F-bomb: There's more to it than you might think
~ What is quantum entanglement? A physicist explains the science of Einstein’s ‘spooky action at a distance’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter