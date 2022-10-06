Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Toronto Star is making the right move by renaming the Lou Marsh trophy

By Taylor McKee, Assistant Professor, Sport Management, Brock University
While changing the name of the Lou Marsh Trophy is a necessary first step, the weight of Marsh’s legacy will be felt until we fully understand the damage done by his history of sports journalism.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


