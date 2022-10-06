Politicians dropping the F-bomb: There's more to it than you might think
By Sarah Shulist, Associate Professor of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Queen's University, Ontario
Hannah McElgunn, Assistant Professor, Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Queen's University, Ontario
Politicians dropping the f-bomb tend to be seen as acting out of emotion, but the way we use taboo language is often about what we can accomplish by violating rules.
- Thursday, October 6, 2022