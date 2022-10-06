Forest restoration is on the rise, but how we go about it is crucial
By Lander Baeten, Associate professor conservation ecology, Ghent University
Charlotte Grossiord, Professor of environmental sciences and engineering, EPFL – École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne
Christian Messier, Full professor, forest ecology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Haben Blondeel, Postdoctoral associate, Ghent University
Hervé Jactel, Directeur de recherche en écologie forestière, Inrae
Joannès Guillemot, Researcher in forest ecophysiology, Cirad
Kris Verheyen, Professor, forest ecology and management, Ghent University
Michael Scherer-Lorenzen, Professor, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Functioning, University of Freiburg
As climate change worsens, it’s essential to restore our forests and ensure that the ones we plant are resilient. A global research network, the Tree Diversity Network, is working to make it happen.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 6, 2022