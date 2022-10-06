Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: an ancient circumcision ritual is key to imparting communal knowledge

By Dominic D.B. Makwa, Lecturer, Makerere University
Share this article
Music, dance, drama and poetry are important elements of ritual in African societies. Imbalu, the centuries-old circumcision ritual of Uganda’s Bagisu people, is no different. When Bagisu boys between the ages of 16 and 22 undergo this initiation into manhood, they learn the ancient meaning of the practice through music and dance.

Imbalu takes place every even year in August in the remote districts of eastern Uganda close to the border with Kenya. Imbalu ceremonies are not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Horrific Thailand nursery attack prompts swift international condemnation
~ Zulu monarchy: how royal women have asserted their agency and power throughout history
~ Nigerian newborns weigh less if their mothers use biomass fuel - a major health risk
~ COVID cases are rising in England – here's how things might play out as we move towards winter
~ 'Sea monsters' were real millions of years ago. New fossils tell about their rise and fall
~ Austerity led to twice as many excess UK deaths as previously thought – here's what that means for future cuts
~ Liz Truss: this is what happens when governments pursue growth at all costs
~ Do we have free will – and do we want it? Thomas the Tank Engine offers clues
~ China: Xinjiang vote failure betrays core mission of UN Human Rights Council
~ Unfreedom Monitor report: Data Governancce
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter