Human Rights Observatory

COVID cases are rising in England – here's how things might play out as we move towards winter

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
COVID infections in England had been falling since July. But the proportion of people testing positive started to rise again in the first few days of September.

At its July peak the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that roughly 3.1 million people in England (1 in 17 people) tested positive, but by the first week in September this had fallen to 700,000.…The Conversation


