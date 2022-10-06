Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Sea monsters' were real millions of years ago. New fossils tell about their rise and fall

By Nicholas R. Longrich, Senior Lecturer in Paleontology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Bath
Share this article
Sixty six million years ago, sea monsters really existed. They were mosasaurs, huge marine lizards that lived at the same time as the last dinosaurs. Growing up to 12 metres long, mosasaurs looked like a Komodo dragon with flippers and a shark-like tail. They were also wildly diverse, evolving dozens of species that filled different niches. Some ate fish and squid, some ate shellfish or ammonites.

Now we’ve found a new mosasaur preying on large marine animals, including otherThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Horrific Thailand nursery attack prompts swift international condemnation
~ Zulu monarchy: how royal women have asserted their agency and power throughout history
~ Nigerian newborns weigh less if their mothers use biomass fuel - a major health risk
~ Uganda: an ancient circumcision ritual is key to imparting communal knowledge
~ COVID cases are rising in England – here's how things might play out as we move towards winter
~ Austerity led to twice as many excess UK deaths as previously thought – here's what that means for future cuts
~ Liz Truss: this is what happens when governments pursue growth at all costs
~ Do we have free will – and do we want it? Thomas the Tank Engine offers clues
~ China: Xinjiang vote failure betrays core mission of UN Human Rights Council
~ Unfreedom Monitor report: Data Governancce
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter