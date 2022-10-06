Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Body neutrality: what it is and how it can help lead to more positive body image

By Viren Swami, Professor of Social Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University
Constantly “loving your body” – no matter what – can feel impossible at the best of times. Not to mention that if you fail, it often leaves you feeling even worse about yourself.