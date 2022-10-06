Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: how the Biden administration is responding to Putin's threats to go nuclear

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the spectre of nuclear weapons has hung over the conflict.

Several times – most recently after Russia annexed four Ukrainian provinces and declared them part of the federation – the Kremlin leadership has dropped heavy hints that they would use “all available means” at their disposal to defend themselves, particularly against any intervention from Nato.…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


