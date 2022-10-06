Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we tracked one small seabird species' remarkable flight into a typhoon

By Emily Shepard, Professor in Biosciences, Swansea University
Share this article
A team of scientists used unique tracking data to study how streaked shearwaters fly into typhoons strong enough to destroy houses.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong’s wealth gap reaches ‘tipping point’ under COVID as unemployment rises among poor
~ Has Vladimir Putin been outflanked by the Russian far right?
~ Can you learn a language in your sleep? We found you may be able to pick up some words
~ Ukraine war: prisoner swaps have been going on for centuries – here's how they work
~ Myanmar: Japanese filmmaker jailed for seven years in latest attack on independent media
~ On our wettest days, stormclouds can dump 30 trillion litres of water across Australia
~ Recognising the warriors: Henry Reynolds on the war memorial's surprising change of direction
~ Optus data breach: regulatory changes announced, but legislative reform still needed
~ Why are so many teachers giving up their careers in Hong Kong?
~ Torture is ‘widespread’ and likely underestimated in DR Congo: UN report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter