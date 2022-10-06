Tolerance.ca
Has Vladimir Putin been outflanked by the Russian far right?

By Jules Sergei Fediunin, Post-doctorant au Centre d'études sociologiques et politiques Raymond Aron (EHESS), Docteur​​ en science politique associé au Centre de recherche Europes-Eurasie (CREE) de l'INALCO, Institut national des langues et civilisations orientales (Inalco)
Putin’s annexation speech was heavy on ultranationalist references. Understanding Russia’s far right figureheads and what they stand for is now essential for deciphering the Kremlin’s war strategy.The Conversation


