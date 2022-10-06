Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can you learn a language in your sleep? We found you may be able to pick up some words

By Matthieu Koroma, FNRS Postdoctoral Researcher, Université de Liège
Share this article
From Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World to Dexter’s Laboratory cartoon series, sleep-learning has been a recurring theme in fiction. The idea that we can learn while asleep has fascinated many, but whether it is sheer fantasy or scientifically possible has long remained a mystery.

Now, thanks to neuroimaging, we know that the brain is far from inactive while we sleep and continually reacts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hong Kong’s wealth gap reaches ‘tipping point’ under COVID as unemployment rises among poor
~ How we tracked one small seabird species' remarkable flight into a typhoon
~ Has Vladimir Putin been outflanked by the Russian far right?
~ Ukraine war: prisoner swaps have been going on for centuries – here's how they work
~ Myanmar: Japanese filmmaker jailed for seven years in latest attack on independent media
~ On our wettest days, stormclouds can dump 30 trillion litres of water across Australia
~ Recognising the warriors: Henry Reynolds on the war memorial's surprising change of direction
~ Optus data breach: regulatory changes announced, but legislative reform still needed
~ Why are so many teachers giving up their careers in Hong Kong?
~ Torture is ‘widespread’ and likely underestimated in DR Congo: UN report
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter