Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A large cockroach thought extinct since the 1930s was just rediscovered on a small island in Australia

By Nathan Lo, Associate Professor, School of Biological Sciences, University of Sydney
Share this article
In 1887, Australian Museum scientists undertook a pioneering expedition to Lord Howe Island, a tiny patch of land off the east coast of Australia. Among their many discoveries, they recorded “a large Blatta” – a type of cockroach – under a decaying log.

This was later described as Panesthia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why are so many teachers giving up their careers in Hong Kong?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Bill Shorten on NDIS reform and the Optus fallout
~ New economic index reveals the toll policy uncertainty can have on your investments
~ 433 people win a lottery jackpot – impossible? Probability and psychology suggest it's more likely than you’d think
~ Why increasing support for Ukraine is critical to Australia's security as a 'middle power'
~ Brazil’s first round of elections: left scores historical wins but bolsonarism still strong
~ 'Brighter lives are lived by gas!': how natural gas was sold to a sceptical public in post-war Britain
~ Europe has never had a global voice -- but that may be changing with rise of digital media
~ Loretta Lynn was more than a great songwriter – she was a spokeswoman for white rural working-class women
~ Pollen does more than make you sneeze. It can cause thunderstorm asthma, even if you're not asthmatic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS