Human Rights Observatory

New economic index reveals the toll policy uncertainty can have on your investments

By Ihsan Badshah, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Auckland University of Technology
Prasad Hegde, Lecturer, Auckland University of Technology
Riza Demirer, Distinguished Research Professor, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville
Sara Ali, Research Fellow & Academic Database Advisor, Auckland University of Technology
In periods of uncertainty, local investors could use a guiding hand. A new investment index maps out the impact of economic policy uncertainty on the rise and fall of the NZ stock market.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


