Human Rights Observatory

Brazil’s first round of elections: left scores historical wins but bolsonarism still strong

By Global Voices Brazil
Despite coming in second place by about 6 million votes in the first round, Bolsonaro's allies managed to secure more seats in parliaments and as governors than Lula's candidates, showing his force to mobilize votes.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


