Megadroughts helped topple ancient empires. We’ve found their traces in Australia’s past, and expect more to come
By Kathryn Allen, ARC Future Fellow, University of Tasmania
Alison O'Donnell, Adjunct Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Benjamin I. Cook, Climate Scientist, Columbia University
Jonathan Palmer, Research Fellow, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences., UNSW Sydney
Pauline Grierson, Director, West Australian Biogeochemistry Centre; Professor School of Biological Sciences, The University of Western Australia
New research shows Australia experienced a number of megadroughts in the last 1,000 years, We may be underestimating the severity of drought in Australia’s future.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 5, 2022