Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh Government Keeps Rewarding Rights Abusers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Bangladeshi RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) stand on guard at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 2021. © 2021 Piyas Bissau/ Sopa Images via AP Photo As security force commanders in Bangladesh remain implicated in grave human rights abuses including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and torture, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed has offered them promotions and rewards instead of ensuring accountability. On September 30, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was promoted to Inspector General of Police, less than a year after he was sanctioned…


© Human Rights Watch


