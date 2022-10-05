Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Searing summers in European cities pose a continent-wide health inequality challenge

By Pedro Gullón Tosio, Profesor ayudante doctor en salud pública, Universidad de Alcalá
Manuel Franco, Associate professor, Universidad de Alcalá
Share this article
After living one of the hottest summers in European history, we have to look to the population suffering these temperatures. How does heat affect our physical and mental health?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why the Middle Ages have such a bad reputation
~ Bolsonaro's first-round election bounce back reminds us why populist leaders are so popular
~ COVID has taken a greater toll on mental health among people from ethnic minorities – sadly this is no surprise
~ Vegetarians more likely to be depressed than meat-eaters – possible reasons
~ On the brink: Global crises ranging from climate to economic meltdown demand radical change
~ Long-term renters evicted during housing boom face homelessness
~ Climate risk index shows threats to 90 per cent of the world's marine species
~ Myanmar: Puma Energy to leave amid scrutiny of aviation fuel supplies
~ Iran: Security Forces Fire On, Kill Protesters
~ Women in Antarctica face assault and harassment – and a legacy of exclusion and mistreatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter