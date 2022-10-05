Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On the brink: Global crises ranging from climate to economic meltdown demand radical change

By Stephen McBride, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Public Policy and Globalization, McMaster University
Amid a number of major crises, the world clearly needs radical change. But what will it look like? The desire to return to pre-pandemic ‘normal’ is powerful, but ‘normal’ is what got us where we are today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


