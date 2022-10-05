Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Security Forces Fire On, Kill Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Iranian demonstrators march down a street in Tehran, October 1, 2022.  © 2022 Getty (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have ruthlessly cracked down on widespread anti-government protests with excessive and lethal force throughout Iran, Human Rights Watch said today. Based on videos of protests, and interviews with witnesses and a security force member, Human Rights Watch documented numerous incidents of security forces unlawfully using excessive or lethal force against protesters in 13 cities across Iran. Videos showed security forces using shotguns, assault rifles, and…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why the Middle Ages have such a bad reputation
~ Searing summers in European cities pose a continent-wide health inequality challenge
~ Bolsonaro's first-round election bounce back reminds us why populist leaders are so popular
~ COVID has taken a greater toll on mental health among people from ethnic minorities – sadly this is no surprise
~ Vegetarians more likely to be depressed than meat-eaters – possible reasons
~ On the brink: Global crises ranging from climate to economic meltdown demand radical change
~ Long-term renters evicted during housing boom face homelessness
~ Climate risk index shows threats to 90 per cent of the world's marine species
~ Myanmar: Puma Energy to leave amid scrutiny of aviation fuel supplies
~ Women in Antarctica face assault and harassment – and a legacy of exclusion and mistreatment
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter